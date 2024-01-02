Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for approximately 4.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMAY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 435,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS:BMAY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,116 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

