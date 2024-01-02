Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNOV. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 604,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 53,498 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,472 shares. The company has a market cap of $678.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

