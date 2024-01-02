Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS PSEP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. 44,782 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $550.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.