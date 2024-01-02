Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS UFEB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,113 shares. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

