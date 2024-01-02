Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.45

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 213922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Innoviva Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 155.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also

