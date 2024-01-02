Insider Buying: BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) insider Charles W. Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,450 ($37,501.59).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON BRWM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 587 ($7.47). The stock had a trading volume of 143,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 522 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 775 ($9.87). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 553.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 577.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 850.72 and a beta of 1.10.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,797.10%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

