Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires 2,098 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Mary Reilly purchased 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £2,098 ($2,671.59).

Shares of MTO traded down GBX 1.19 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98.11 ($1.25). 1,766,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.71, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.77. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 73.40 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.40).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.59) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

