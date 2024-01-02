Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires 2,098 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Mary Reilly purchased 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £2,098 ($2,671.59).
Mitie Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MTO traded down GBX 1.19 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98.11 ($1.25). 1,766,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.71, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.77. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 73.40 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.40).
Mitie Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTO
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.