Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells 425 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, December 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40.

On Friday, November 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,059,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,893,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.12. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $12,766,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 88,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

