Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 17,400 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $432,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 879,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,865,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $421,950.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $422,124.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $50,794.27.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $104,538.12.

On Monday, December 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,061 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $185,322.39.

On Monday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $80,672.48.

On Monday, November 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $382,974.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,223 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $115,323.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,466 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $47,174.58.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 85,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,946. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $603.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing



Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

