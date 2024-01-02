Insider Selling: Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB – Get Free Report) insider Philip Facchina sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.73), for a total value of A$32,400.00 ($22,040.82).

Mesoblast Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.21.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

