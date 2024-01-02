Insider Selling: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells 70,997 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 70,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £16,329.31 ($20,793.72).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Thomas Spain sold 8,657 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £1,991.11 ($2,535.48).

On Thursday, November 30th, Thomas Spain purchased 13,580 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £3,259.20 ($4,150.26).

On Tuesday, November 28th, Thomas Spain bought 350,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($106,965.49).

On Friday, November 24th, Thomas Spain purchased 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($611,231.38).

On Tuesday, November 21st, Thomas Spain acquired 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £480,000 ($611,231.38).

On Thursday, November 9th, Thomas Spain bought 15,825 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,272.75 ($5,440.91).

On Thursday, November 2nd, Thomas Spain sold 11,790 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £3,065.40 ($3,903.48).

On Monday, October 30th, Thomas Spain sold 50,096 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £13,024.96 ($16,585.97).

On Friday, October 27th, Thomas Spain acquired 48,716 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,666.16 ($16,129.07).

On Tuesday, October 24th, Thomas Spain sold 70,618 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £18,360.68 ($23,380.47).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

STAF traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 23.20 ($0.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.28. The stock has a market cap of £34.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,236.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. Staffline Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.10 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.64 ($0.56).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

