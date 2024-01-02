Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.73. 52,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.62. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.