Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,024,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,318,968 shares.The stock last traded at $14.31 and had previously closed at $14.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 million. Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $933,240,014. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $536,364.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,202.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,067,096 shares of company stock worth $154,938,416. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

