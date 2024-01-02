Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,619,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,280,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.05, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

