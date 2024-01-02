Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 539.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.4 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.68. The company had a trading volume of 692,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average is $113.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

