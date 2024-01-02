Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) versus Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Critical Contrast

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Intercorp Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $730.31 million 2.96 -$2.15 million $0.09 59.78 Intercorp Financial Services $1.33 billion N/A $428.60 million $2.72 8.04

Analyst Recommendations

Intercorp Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Intercorp Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inter & Co, Inc. and Intercorp Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Intercorp Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential downside of 9.72%. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus target price of $30.95, indicating a potential upside of 41.32%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Risk and Volatility

Inter & Co, Inc. has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. 3.37% 2.57% 0.37% Intercorp Financial Services 19.56% 12.37% 1.34%

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services. It also engages in management, operation, and processing of credit and debit cards. The company was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

