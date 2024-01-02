International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.03. 1,326,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,114. The firm has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

