International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 29,765 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 1.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $81.09. 230,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.83, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

