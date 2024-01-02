International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,855 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 165,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $36.71. 412,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,421. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

