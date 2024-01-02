Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.75

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 73021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

ISNPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

