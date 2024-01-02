Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.75

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 73021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ISNPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intesa Sanpaolo
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.