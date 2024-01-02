Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) vs. Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Head to Head Survey

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Fastly alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fastly and Intuit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $432.73 million 5.29 -$190.77 million ($1.24) -14.10 Intuit $14.37 billion 11.76 $2.38 billion $9.15 65.98

Risk & Volatility

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fastly has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -32.07% -16.89% -9.27% Intuit 17.53% 17.34% 10.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fastly and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 2 5 3 1 2.27 Intuit 0 4 20 0 2.83

Fastly currently has a consensus price target of $17.65, indicating a potential upside of 1.44%. Intuit has a consensus price target of $587.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than Intuit.

Summary

Intuit beats Fastly on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers Compute@Edge; network services to speed up and optimize the delivery of web and application traffic; device detection and geolocation; content delivery network, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, programmatic control, content compression, reliability, and modern protocols and performance services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming and media shield. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection, next-gen WAF, bot protection, API and ATO protection, advanced rate limiting, and compliance services; transport layer security (TLS) and platform TLS; and origin connect. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail and education, SaaS, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks services, that includes financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, time tracking, merchant payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses; and Mailchimp services, such as e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management. This segment also offers QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; and QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses, as well as electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProTax segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.