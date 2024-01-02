Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.72

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.72 and last traded at $99.70, with a volume of 17487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.02.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3806 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

