Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 163,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the previous session’s volume of 34,358 shares.The stock last traded at $83.81 and had previously closed at $85.49.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $124,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

