Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,121 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCY stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

