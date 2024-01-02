Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stake Raised by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned 0.63% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. KWB Wealth grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 69,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,350. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $559.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

