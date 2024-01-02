Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,067,000 after buying an additional 6,881,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,251 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,476,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,054,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 701,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,165. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

