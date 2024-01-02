Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 966,753 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the previous session’s volume of 196,535 shares.The stock last traded at $18.05 and had previously closed at $18.13.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 334,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.