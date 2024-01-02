Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.07

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 6457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $847.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,761,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,604 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 125.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 767,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 427,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.