Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.83

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.83 and last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 956992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.