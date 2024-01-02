Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.20

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 3342651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
