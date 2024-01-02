Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.20

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 3342651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,182,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18,546.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,295,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after buying an additional 2,940,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 692.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 2,086,251 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

