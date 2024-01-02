Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 3,674,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,346. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

