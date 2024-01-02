Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Up 30.0% in December

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,636,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,517,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53,243.2% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 230,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 230,543 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,196,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.