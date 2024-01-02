Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,436,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.35% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock remained flat at $11.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,572. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

