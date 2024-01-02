Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.9% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $405.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.98. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.