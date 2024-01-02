Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.31

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 89275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.