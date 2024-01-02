Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.63

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 127041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYH. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 869.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

