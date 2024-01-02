Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 899.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,711 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $21,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 906.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RYH stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. 75,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $304.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

