Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Position Boosted by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 899.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,974 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $27,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $166,000.

RYT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $286.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

