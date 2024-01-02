Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.70

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 606283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

