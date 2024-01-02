Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,324.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RYT opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.