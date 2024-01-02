Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 346,187 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 284,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,066,000 after acquiring an additional 272,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 198,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,424. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.