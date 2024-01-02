Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stake Raised by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.4% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 155.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. 96,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,134. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $32.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

