Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,333,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 509,014 shares.The stock last traded at $37.29 and had previously closed at $37.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 901.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

