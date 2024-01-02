Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 194,312 shares.The stock last traded at $41.33 and had previously closed at $41.43.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 184.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 133.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 53,616 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.