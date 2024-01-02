Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.80. 30,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,800. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

