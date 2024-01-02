Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January 2nd (AFMD, AIRT, AMNB, AMRX, BDL, CARV, CHEK, CPSH, CRBP, FISV)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 2nd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL). They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE). They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

