Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January 2nd (AFMD, AIRT, AMNB, AMRX, BDL, CARV, CHEK, CPSH, CRBP, FISV)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 2nd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL). They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE). They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

