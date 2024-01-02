Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 2nd (ACQ, ADBE, ALKS, ALLY, AMC, ANET, AR, ARWR, ARX, ASAN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 2nd:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$30.75 to C$33.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $705.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $272.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $37.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $93.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $247.00 to $296.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $48.25. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $63.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $32.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Stephens from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $154.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $266.00 to $285.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $72.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$26.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$19.00.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $437.00 to $493.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $104.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from C$6.75 to C$8.50.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $157.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $610.00 to $630.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from C$4.10 to C$4.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $17.00 to $22.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $212.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$9.25 to C$9.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $55.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $188.00 to $200.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.80. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $205.00 to $227.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $250.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $116.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $455.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $333.00 to $352.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $122.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $77.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $85.00 to $105.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $12.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $250.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $72.00 to $80.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $102.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$180.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$92.00 to C$85.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $33.50 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.50.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $110.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $330.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $47.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

