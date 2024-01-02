Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK):

12/19/2023 – Chesapeake Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/14/2023 – Chesapeake Energy was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $106.00.

12/14/2023 – Chesapeake Energy was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

12/12/2023 – Chesapeake Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2023 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Chesapeake Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/30/2023 – Chesapeake Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/22/2023 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Chesapeake Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2023 – Chesapeake Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2023 – Chesapeake Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2023 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 601,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,311,000 after acquiring an additional 257,880 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

