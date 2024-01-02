Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 2nd (BBWI, BIOR, FUSN, GTHX, HRMY, ICVX, INSP, IRON, JXN, LNT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 2nd:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its inline rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $136.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $9.60 target price on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $551.00 price target on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

