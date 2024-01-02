Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January 2nd (AAN, AKR, AMH, AMKBY, AOSL, AWH, AXP, BAX, BKNG, BRC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 2nd:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $193.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $3,459.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2,402.00.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $281.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $159.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $91.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $142.00 price target on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $177.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $144.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating.

